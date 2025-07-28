Did Trump just really say this OUTLOUD??!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 The OBAMA floodgates have officially opened — and now it's POURING.In this video, I break down Donald Trump’s recent statement claiming that Barack Obama has presidential immunity. What does this mean for #Russiagate? Who could be held accountable — and who’s walking away untouched?👀 This isn’t just political drama — it’s the beginning of a major shift.
📆 Published: July 26, 2025
How this connects to Russiagate
Who could face consequences next