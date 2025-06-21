BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Electronic Engineer: Doppler Radar & Microwave Frequencies Prove Level Earth
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
145 followers
Follow
108 views • 2 months ago

.... This is only one of thousands of pieces of solid empirical scientific evidence that we live on a level, geostationary, plane.  This radar evidence is proof enough, it's all one needs to settle the "argument", but of course the average conditioned human mind cannot comprehend even the most rudimentary, simple, scientific evidence, when it comes to this subject.... this is how severe the indoctrination is.   Generally, the more formal education one has, the more indoctrinated they are.  So for you educated folks out there, you've got to try a little harder than the average Joe.... your education is a handicap in this sense.  So here's what you need to do.  Simply, suck it up, and do your due diligence.   Lest you end up as some kind of clueless, self proclaimed, high IQ, food scientist, or something...  where you believe in God, but worship NASA, and you take pride in that fact, and you're very proud to have a closed mind.  Such a mindset is a major barrier to living the good life, no matter one's other successes.  You can't get something this big so wrong without tremendous negative downstream ripple effects.  

Due diligence.  Chop chop already.  You aren't getting any younger.

