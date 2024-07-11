© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Donor And President Of The World Jewish Congress, Ron Lauder, Audaciously Demands Severe Laws Against Antisemitism, Raising Questions About The True Intentions Behind His Actions.
Laws must be passed, severe, tough, real laws that will put these hatemongers away in prison for a long time.
