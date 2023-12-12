Matthew Ehret - "Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality in a World of Chaos"

Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/ http://graceasagra.bio.link/presents
Freedom International Livestream
Tuesday, Dec 12, 2023 @ 11:00 AM EST 4:00 PM UK 5:00 PM Germany
Guest: Matthew Ehret
Topic: Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality in a World of Chaos
https://risingtidefoundation.net/ https://canadianpatriot.org/
https://matthewehret.substack.com/
Bio:
Matthew is a journalist and co-founder of the Rising. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow at the American University of Moscow and BRI Expert for Rogue News. Matthew has published scientific articles with 21st Century Science and Technology, Nexus, Principia Scientifica, and is a regular author on Strategic Culture, Washington Times, The Cradle and Global Research. He has authored the book series “The Untold History of Canada” and the recently published book series“The Clash of the Two Americas. Volumes 1-3: Vol 1- The Unfinished Symphony, Vol 2- Open vs. Closed System and vol 3 - The Birth of a Eurasian Manifest Destiny and most recent- Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality in a World of Chaos
Other publications:
Breaking Free of Anti-China Psyops: How the Cold War is being revived and what you can do about it - Matthew Ehret, Cynthia Chung
You can purchase them here: https://canadianpatriot.org/untold-history-of-canada-books/
Hosts info:
Interview Panel:
