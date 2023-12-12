Create New Account
Matthew Ehret - "Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality in a World of Chaos"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Published 2 months ago

Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/ presents


Freedom International Livestream


Tuesday, Dec 12, 2023 @ 11:00 AM EST 4:00 PM UK 5:00 PM Germany


Guest: Matthew Ehret


Topic: Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality in a World of Chaos



https://risingtidefoundation.net/ https://canadianpatriot.org/


https://matthewehret.substack.com/


Bio:


Matthew is a journalist and co-founder of the Rising. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow at the American University of Moscow and BRI Expert for Rogue News. Matthew has published scientific articles with 21st Century Science and Technology, Nexus, Principia Scientifica, and is a regular author on Strategic Culture, Washington Times, The Cradle and Global Research. He has authored the book series "The Untold History of Canada" and the recently published book series"The Clash of the Two Americas. Volumes 1-3: Vol 1- The Unfinished Symphony, Vol 2- Open vs. Closed System and vol 3 - The Birth of a Eurasian Manifest Destiny and most recent- Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality in a World of Chaos



Other publications:


Breaking Free of Anti-China Psyops: How the Cold War is being revived and what you can do about it - Matthew Ehret, Cynthia Chung

You can purchase them here: https://canadianpatriot.org/untold-history-of-canada-books/






Hosts info:


Interview Panel:


Grace Asagra, RN MA

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss


Roy Coughlan

Podcast: AWAKENING

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/


health freedom journalism politics science family education truth faith justice

