Dr.SHIVA™ - The Younger Generation is Seeing Through the BIG LIES & Theatrics of Adults

Dr. Shiva





Sep 11, 2023





9/11 teaches us the SWARM will perform BIG THEATER to get what THEY want.





That continues today w CAST & CREW of Kennedy, Trump, Carlson, Rogan, Musk, etc.





The Younger generation ain’t buying it.





Are you?





-Dr.SHIVA

Shiva4President.com

TruthFreedomHealth.com





Shatter The Swarm™





Link to post with full video & transcript: https://vashiva.com/young-people-noth...





Time for US.

Shiva4President.com





Get Educated, or Be Enslaved

TruthFreedomHealth.com





To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST. RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.





Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and innovation.





Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.





To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.





Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.





Be the Light!





Dr.SHIVA





e: [email protected]

w: https://vashiva.com

w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com

w: https://Shiva4President.com

Twitter: @va_shiva

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy...

YouTube: / @drvashiva

Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA

Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu...

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mrp1Mzm_HU