BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Twelve Infants Perish in Clinical Trial for RSV Shot - FDA Recommends Anyway
Be Children of Light
Be Children of Light
294 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
287 views • 06/16/2023

Twelve Infants Perish in Clinical Trial for RSV Shot - FDA Recommends Anyway


Four of the twelve infants’ deaths in the AstraZeneca trial were from cardiac arrest, and two died of SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome).


The FDA claimed the deaths were “unrelated” to AstraZeneca’s monoclonal antibody injection, but how often do you hear about four babies naturally dying of cardiac arrest in a clinical trial setting?


“This is hugely important,” stressed #CHDTV Polly Tommey. “The pediatricians are going to push this. The doctors, as soon as the babies are born, they’re going to give these babies this RSV jab.”


Read more about this troubling clinical trial:

Keywords
vaccinesdeathsreactionsadverse
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy