Miguel Uribe Turbay Dies After Assassination Attempt | Colombia Mourns Presidential Hopeful
newsplusglobe
1 month ago

Miguel Uribe Turbay Dies After Assassination Attempt | Colombia Mourns Presidential Hopeful

Colombian senator and presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay died on August 11, 2025, after being critically wounded in a June assassination attempt during a Bogotá campaign rally. Despite emergency surgeries and months of intensive care, his condition worsened due to brain hemorrhages. His death has sparked national mourning and calls for justice amid concerns over escalating political violence in Colombia. Authorities have apprehended multiple suspects linked to the attack. Follow for the latest developments on this tragic event and its impact on Colombian politics.

#MiguelUribeTurbay #Colombia #AssassinationAttempt #PoliticalViolence #ColombianPolitics #JusticeForUribe #PresidentialElection2026 #Bogotá #LatinAmerica #ColombiaNews

assassination attemptmiguel uribe turbaycolombia senatorcolombian politics2026 presidential electionpolitical violence colombiabogota shootinguribe turbay deathcolombia news 2025latin america politicsdemocratic centre partycolombia election candidates
