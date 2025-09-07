Entrance into the plan of GOD is based on grace

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #72; Looking into 1John 3, we can see that God's grace plan is never compromised even with Satan's army attacking and mankind's sins and failures. Jesus Christ is the strength and foundation of the plan, we are in union with HIM, walk in that manner. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!