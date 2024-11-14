Democrat/Hollywood Gay Agenda? Conspiracy Fact

Remember when they said "there was no gay agenda", well they lied. Of course they lied. Just giving my perspective on this.





Do you consider sex change but are worried? Or maybe you have but regret it? Maybe you just know someone struggling with transgenderism? Well there is a source for you: https://sexchangeregret.com/





articles:

https://www.infowars.com/posts/these-names-will-shock-you-attorney-for-120-diddy-accusers-says-will-reveal-powerful-people-who-enabled-him-amid-rape-pedophilia-allegations

https://fandomwire.com/this-is-so-disturbing-video-of-justin-bieber-from-p-diddys-party-is-uncomfortable-to-watch-for-fans-after-recent-revelation/

https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/diddy-accused-molesting-16-year-old-boy-celebrity-filled-white-party

https://people.com/sean-diddy-combs-accused-sexually-abusing-boy-nine-8721579

https://nypost.com/2024/10/03/us-news/photographer-exposes-what-she-saw-at-30-diddy-parties-including-warning-for-children/

https://www.fox26houston.com/news/the-history-of-the-sagging-pants