Ukraine Update July 12, 2023

⚡️ SITREP 11July2023

▫️The AFU have continued the attempts to conduct offensive operations in Donetsk, Krasny Liman, and South Donetsk directions.

▫️In Donetsk direction, due to skillful actions of the Yug Group of Forces’ units, aviation and artillery, 9 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled close to Nevelskoye, Pervomayskoye, Severnoye, Spornoye, and northwest of Kleshcheevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The AFU manpower and hardware concentration areas have been hit near Spornoye, Avdeevka, Mayorskoye, Vesyoloye, Kurdyumovka, and Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 250 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 1 Krab self-propelled artillery system, 1 D-20 howitzer, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, the units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, aviation, and artillery have repelled 3 enemy attacks close to Chervonaya Dibrova and Karmazinovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️ The enemy suffered significant losses near Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova, (Lugansk People's Republic), Serebryanka and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ The actions of one AFU sabotage and reconnaissance group have been thwarted close to Terny.

▫️ The enemy losses were up to 105 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 tanks, 5 armored fighting vehicles, 3 pickup trucks, Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, the units of the Vostok Group of Forces, aviation, and artillery have repelled an AFU attack close to Rovnopol (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy has been driven back to its initial positions.

◽️ In Zaporozhye direction, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems launched strikes on the AFU units close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ The enemy losses were up to 90 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 tanks, 15 armored fighting vehicles, 5 pickup trucks, 1 U.K.-manufactured FH-70 howitzer, as well as 2 D-20 and 2 Msta-B howitzers.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have inflicted a fire damage on AFU manpower and hardware clusters close to Sinkovka, Timkovka, Novomlynsk , Kislovka, Olshana, Kotlyarovka, Krasnoye Pervoye, (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were over 20 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, Msta-B and D-20 howitzers, and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were over 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 6 motor vehicles, and 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system.

▫️Moreover, 1 ammunition depot of the 124th Territorial Defense Brigade has been neutralized close to Antonovka.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation neutralized 2 command posts of the AFU 24th and 65th mechanized brigades near Toretsk (Donetsk People's Republic) and Orekhov (Zaporozhye region), as well as 75 artillery units of the AFU at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware at 95 areas.

▫️Air defense facilities have shot down 2 enemy Su-25 aircraft close to Sadovoye and Tyaginka (Kherson region).

▫️3 Storm Shadow cruise missiles and 1 HIMARS MLRS projectiles have been intercepted.

- Russian Defense Ministry