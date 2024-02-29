Liberty Radio New Music Potluck 27

New music for old earholes! New Music Potluck -- lovingly prepared by GTW Liberty Radio. Come and get you some!

The Liberty Radio Boutique has never-before-available designs!! Come find your new favorite t-shirt, and pick up an extra one for that special rabble rouser in your life. get you some!! https://libertyradiostore.itemorder.com/shop/home/

Follow GTW Liberty Radio on Twitter! https://twitter.com/GTWlibertyradio

And join the Telegram channel - the only place to get YOUR audio-only Liberty Radio replays! https://t.me/gtwlibertyradio

we're also on Gab & Tumblr now!! #SearchItUp

Our Partners:

Grand Theft World digital time capsule - Join the community! https://grandtheftworld.com/

Get Autonomy and level up your life: https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/wv3QX9Sh

Autonomy Agora Marketplace https://marketplace.autonomyagora.com/

Freedom United Revolt - fashions for freedom https://freedomunitedrevolt.com/

Media Monarchy with James Evan Pilato https://mediamonarchy.com/

The Last American Vagabond https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/

Rebunked News https://rebunked.news/

Burn Babylon Burn/the Doom Kitchen https://www.youtube.com/@3xburn

Wiscannabis Farms - for all your bomb-ass cream needs! https://www.wiscannabis.com/

Brave Botanicals - Quality Kratom, CBD & more https://mybravebotanicals.com/

GTW Liberty Radio media warehouse https://odysee.com/@ManufacturingReality:2

Notes:

Don't Go Riding Down That Old Texas Trail - Clifton Hicks https://youtu.be/s0kzs-WPwgs?si=1kqtRBiHmhYiYWXM

Nervous System Reset - Akriza & Windkisser https://youtu.be/_xniWyps5sU?si=g1pq37aoTwaR29TE

The Machine - Tom MacDonald https://youtu.be/5h_gJlPmtrI?si=mFUPb50ySnvRash6

Cool - Burden https://youtu.be/0r8Q2XYQFhM?si=wpS2kTOCV74O1Oo_

TBTBNM(Todo Bien Todo Bien Nada Mal) - Jose Lobo https://youtu.be/HLjUj4_ilxE?si=-6psmTKT_04WELpz

The Sunken Place - X-Raided https://youtu.be/kqhMnJL2Ry8?si=gGLzw30tsuc1vygc

Outlaw - Ill Bill & Necro https://youtu.be/c6BR-C7I70U?si=FpNCEwDucMCzXaSL

The Year Is 2040 & Your Appliances Are Woke AI Spies - Jay Dyer https://youtu.be/Jh9u26sAB2I?si=L0LPBDX6CTm-eirz