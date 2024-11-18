BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🌸 Common Symptoms Of Perimenopause And Menopause 🔥
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • 6 months ago

🌟 Is It Just Life… Or Hormones? 🌟


🤔 Ladies, ever feel like something’s off? It might not just be stress or “getting older.” These could be signs of perimenopause or menopause 👇


🤝👩 Let’s explore with Dr. Liz Lyster, a Midlife Health Expert committed to helping women embrace their health and happiness with holistic wellness.


🎶 https://tinyurl.com/2yjfb5h3


👩She shares some Common Symptoms of perimenopause or menopause 👇


🔥 Hot Flashes & Night Sweats

Sudden waves of heat during the day or waking up drenched at night?


💤 Sleepless Nights

Tossing, turning, and staring at the ceiling? 🛌


⚖️ Weight That Won’t Budge

Eating the same 🍎, exercising the same 🏋️♀️, but still gaining weight?


❤️ Lost Libido

Less interest in intimacy (or even just motivation)? 💔


😤 Mood Swings & Irritability

Feeling tired 😴, snappy 😡, or overwhelmed without reason?


✨ It’s Not All in Your Head! ✨


These hormonal shifts are real, but you don’t have to navigate them alone. 🌼


👉 Recognize yourself here? Let’s talk about it! Awareness is the first step to feeling like you again. 💕


🎤Learn more about perimenopause or menopause click the link in our bio or description above.👆📎

Keywords
menopausehormone healthperimenopause
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy