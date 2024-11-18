🌸 Common Symptoms Of Perimenopause And Menopause 🔥

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🌟 Is It Just Life… Or Hormones? 🌟
🤔 Ladies, ever feel like something’s off? It might not just be stress or “getting older.” These could be signs of perimenopause or menopause 👇
🤝👩 Let’s explore with Dr. Liz Lyster, a Midlife Health Expert committed to helping women embrace their health and happiness with holistic wellness.
🎶 https://tinyurl.com/2yjfb5h3
👩She shares some Common Symptoms of perimenopause or menopause 👇
🔥 Hot Flashes & Night Sweats
Sudden waves of heat during the day or waking up drenched at night?
💤 Sleepless Nights
Tossing, turning, and staring at the ceiling? 🛌
⚖️ Weight That Won’t Budge
Eating the same 🍎, exercising the same 🏋️♀️, but still gaining weight?
❤️ Lost Libido
Less interest in intimacy (or even just motivation)? 💔
😤 Mood Swings & Irritability
Feeling tired 😴, snappy 😡, or overwhelmed without reason?
✨ It’s Not All in Your Head! ✨
These hormonal shifts are real, but you don’t have to navigate them alone. 🌼
👉 Recognize yourself here? Let’s talk about it! Awareness is the first step to feeling like you again. 💕
🎤Learn more about perimenopause or menopause click the link in our bio or description above.👆📎