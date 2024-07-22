BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Black Minister Tells the Truth About REX84
Madoc Pagandahl
Madoc Pagandahl
166 views • 9 months ago

Sort of. REX 84 is NOT targeting blacks. It's targeting EVERYONE in the for-profit-corporation called "The United States of America" who's not going willingly enough to the slaughterhouse for the New World Order crew. You can thank Reagan / Bush for that. (Hence, the “84” part of the legislation name, the year it was passed.).


The legislation is real. The FEMA gulag camps are real. The Amtrak repair station / human gas chamber in Groove Beech, Indiana is real.


If you've been “Red” listed, they're going to just kill you right off. They'll cuff you inside a rail car. Like the ones currently being used to transport automobiles. And ship you to one of their mass gas chambers. Then train your stinky corpse to somewhere in the middle of nowhere (like, the Arizona desert, for example) to be dumped into a mass grave.


If you're “Blue” listed you'll be shoved into a FEMA camp to be “Re-Educated” / Re-programmed. If re-programming doesn't take then they'll just work you to death, literally.


If you think that's just too outlandish, then you better do your frickin homework. If you don't want (or are just too stupid and /or lazy) to do it then that's fine with me. Since they'll be able to simply swoop in and pick you up in the early morning hours while you're still sleeping as opposed to the people that they'll actually have to work for in order to find.

Keywords
prepperiiimurderworldsurvivalsurvivalistgenocidenewnwoorderbushfemamassblueshitcampredhitsreaganlistwar 3fanrex
