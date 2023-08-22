Jewish Animal Sacrifice Calendar

A young autistic woman in Israel has put forth what she hopes will be used as a calendar by Jewish priests for making daily animal sacrifices, once they have been resumed. Does the reconstituted Sanhedrin or the Temple Institute believe that such sacrifices can be resumed without a massive Jewish temple? What happened in the days of Ezra? Will such sacrifices be resumed? Does the Bible teach that such sacrifices will be stopped? If so, when will the sacrifices start and end? Any connection of the sacrifices to the Great Tribulation or the return of Jesus? Could a red heifer be sacrificed in the Spring of 2024? What about 1290 days of Daniel 12? Does the Sanhedrin have a dedicated altar that they can use now for sacrifices? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel address these matters.





