(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Clay Clark: You've been sounding the alarm about Bill Gates probably longer than anybody else, yet most people are just now figuring out that what he's saying is a little bit on the disturbing side. I'm going to play this clip. This was March 29.



Bill Gates: We weren't born to do jobs. Jobs are an artifact of the shortage. Society will be able to have a level of output, food, medical advice that won't require everybody to work. The reason you think about jobs is because of the shortages.

Clay Clark: Dr Judy Mikovits, what is Bill Gates talking about?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: I don't know, but it's not what the Bible says. The Bible says if you don't work, you don't eat. The Bible says that we have to take care of the land. What do you mean food shortages? You poisoned our food. You made it GMO. You decided you were God! He's talking about the same garbage. We don't have shortages of food because we don't have people to work. We have shortages of food because it's not food. It's poison. Our soil's being poisoned, our air and our skies are being poisoned.

AI can't discover. AI doesn't discover. AI just steals. AI just lies. You know, all you have to do is ask AI who Judy Mikovits is, and you get the lie. It's easy to follow AI and AI is changing all our work, and AI is changing all our knowledge in order to corrupt, like Bill Gates wants you to so that we no longer have any minds of our own.





04/02/2025 - ThriveTime Show with Clay Clark: What Is Bill Gates Talking About? | "We Weren't Born to Do Jobs." - Bill Gates + What Does Revelation 18:22-23 Mean? "What Do We Humans for Or What Do We Need So Many Humans For?" - Yuval Noah Harari: https://rumble.com/v6rkb6p-dr.-judy-mikovits-what-is-bill-gates-talking-about-we-werent-born-to.html

