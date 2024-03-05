IS SOMETHING ABOUT TO HAPPEN TO TRUMP? SOMEONE THINKS SO...

The only way "LITTLE NIKKI" Haley stays in the race and deals with the absolute trouncing humiliation at the hands of D. Trump is if they either know something is gonna stop him from getting to the finish line or they think so... It's either their just possibly gambling on this or they have inside info... No one spends millions and millions to get themselves embarrassed with zero chance...UNLESS, they know something we don't. And if Trump got either charged and convicted last minute with I sure tion or something worse happens... Or the states just leave him off and go against the will of SCOTUS... That's also possible. Leaving her the only nominee standing, next to Joe and what? RFK Jr, right? The institutional front man for changing world policy thru climate change lies. Joe already threw his position to the wind. That would leave Nikki and RFK, by default... And oh boy, isn't that just special... I'm calling out this possibility now before it even goes there. Someone thinks Trump isn't gonna be there is what I think. Hit meeeee! [email protected]