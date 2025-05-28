BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How to Safely Get off Methylene Blue
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
371 followers
2
223 views • 3 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Kimberly Crail: About methylene blue, let's say somebody has been on it and they want to get off because I understand it is a very difficult thing to stop taking. It's like getting off of Prozac, because it's what they use

Judy Mikovits, PhD: It is

Kimberly Crail: to derive Prozac from.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Correct

Kimberly Crail: So is there any particular way that people could safely get off of the methylene blue?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Cardio miracle? Get 60 days of ProImmune, 60 days of Cardio Miracle, dump one in the other, shake it off. Start there. And let's wean them away with the appropriate lipid, with the appropriate fat. And we can do that. And I would say even the methylene blue, made by microsomal extraction, that is Global Healing. So if you want to get off of EDTA the same way, go to Global Healing and do the plant. They sound extract so that they form like they form in nature. I've never seen a better lab than that. That was, I knew once they had that ,they have the cleanest water. They have structured water. They have everything according to nature, and they refuse to irradiate it, so they won't get a certified organic label, because he won't kill it on the way out the door to satisfy a corrupt FDA.

05/27/2025 - Weeds of Wisdom: Dr. Ariyana Love and Dr. Judy Mikovits discuss DMSO and more with Kimberly Crail aka KC: https://rumble.com/v6tynk7-kunx-db-un-x-network.html

Cardio Miracle: https://cardiomiracle.com/drjudy

ProImmune: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/proimmuner-immune-formulation-200r-3-5-oz-100-g.html

Global Healing Methylene Blue: https://go.globalhealingcenter.com/gOL3Wg

healthnewstruthjudy mikovitsmethylene bluecardio miracleproimmune
