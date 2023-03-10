BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Van D. Olmstead: the CCP has poured a large amount of money into American universities, paid travel expenses to a number of reporters to visit Beijing to indoctrinate them
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
0 view • 03/10/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2ap5pj1057

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 In Tia’s interview with Van D. Olmstead, Senior Vice President/Branch Manager of Lafferty & Co., Inc, he mentioned that the CCP has poured a large amount of money into American universities, paid travel expenses to a number of reporters to visit Beijing to indoctrinate them and make sure they write things that are favorable to CCP. We should take immediate action to deal with the CCP’s infiltration at every level in the United States.


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 在蒂亚采访Lafferty & Co. 纽约投银公司高级副总裁/分公司经理范·奥姆斯特德中，他提到，中共注入大笔金钱到美国的大学学府，并且支付美国一些记者赴京公办的旅费，以便向他们灌输并且确保这些记者写出有利于中共的报道。美国应马上采取行动应对中共在美国各个层面的渗透。


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
