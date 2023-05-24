BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gubermints Gone Gaga… and… Resisting the Rainbow Reset
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
819 followers
2
418 views • 05/24/2023

We make money out of thin air, and if you’re poor or sick we’ll kill you ‘cause we care! Our army is proud and loud and living on a cloud… resist if you dare. 


***** Sources for this video *****


Intro vid: Resistance - the new video from William Wallace Protest Songs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvRSfs4thts


RIP Dr Rashid Buttar - A short tribute put together by @WTAFRich:  https://twitter.com/garethicke/status/1660386209812697089


VIDEO:  @DrButtar on @LauraLynnTT just a few days ago. He said he was poisoned 200x of what was in the j a b only a few months ago: https://twitter.com/FredFredderson1/status/1659957007837720580


It is not a mistake that mandatory quackccinations is on the “Liberal” Party of Canada website. This is what they are planning if re-elected: https://t.me/c/1264095585/31556 (https://liberal.ca/our-platform/mandatory-vaccination/)


Dan Dicks Bilderberg clip 

https://twitter.com/i/status/1658409792300367873


VIDEO: The same people who thought the moon landing was real are getting vaccinated now: https://t.me/c/1264095585/31557


VIDEO: Miller Lite’s ad campaign straight out of early 2010s “I hate all men” feminism to sell a drink to customers they hate: https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1658136999730225157


Nebraska Senator on Trannies; https://twitter.com/i/status/1659751709743169537


Keywords
bilderbergliberal partybuttar
