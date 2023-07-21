BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HEAT DOME EXTREME WEATHER MACHINE EVENTS (CIA OPERATION)
Mindy
Mindy
391 followers
0
191 views • 07/21/2023

Mindy ::: Global Warming & Climate Change Is CIA (NAZI) Operation They are Run By Fallen Angels Reptilians of Satan , Satan is Reptilian & Half Reptilians Half Human also Leviathans People & Demons of Hell Archons, Grey`s , Tal Whites , :::Flat Earth is also CIA Operation Lot IT B.S But Hell is A Flat ::: Earth is More Hollow Spinning Global Inside the Earth 300 Miles deep with 50 Miles Atmosphere E.T They came from 5th Planet from the SUN at Blowup Asteroids Belts of Today also Moon was Their CORE Got Earth Orbit (Flying Little Russia Girl) Very Good : Planet Venus also has Spinning Global Inside IT 250 Miles with 35 Miles Atmosphere E.T Valiant Thor Plus they are Very Good.

Keywords
trumpalex joneshellsatanrussiavaccinebidenputinvenusfauciflat-earthmodernapfizervaliant thorklaus schwabstew petershollow-earth
