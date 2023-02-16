© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2/15/2023 Miles Guo: ChatGPT serves as a great brainwashing tool that is totally controlled by various political and vested interest groups, the tech giants, and the hidden owners of Open AI. It poses a threat to humanity, freedom, and men’s pursuit of democracy and the rule of law
#ChatGPT #brainwash #AntiExtraditionLawAmendmentBillMovement #firewall
2/15/2023 文贵直播：ChatGPT是被政治和利益群体、科技大佬、Open AI的背后控制人所控制的洗脑神器。它是对人类追求自由、民主和法治的危害
#ChatGPT #洗脑 #香港反送中运动 #防火墙