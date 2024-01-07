Create New Account
Yuval Noah Harari: „Man has now become a hackable animal“
Kla.TV - English
Published 2 months ago

With insane research results the Israeli military historian and history professor Harari promotes an unprecedented manipulation of the entire mankind - and reaps for it the recognition of leading politicians and would-be world rulers. Not only that, work is already underway to implement it. A message that needs strong nerves.

Keywords
surveillancewefklausschwab

