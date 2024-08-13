Wizard Pinball (1994, Game Gear)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wizard Pinball is a pinball game developed by British company Teque London and published by British company Domark. It was only released in Europe.
The game has a fantasy theme. You need to defeat an evil wizard.
The game features a single large table. Several small table can be accessed as bonus rounds. There is also a multiball mode. The number of balls is always five. Two players can compete in hotseat mode.