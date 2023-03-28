These Nord Stream pipeline attack rumors MAKE NO SENSE

Glenn Beck





March 27, 2023





It’s still unclear who exactly is responsible for attacking two Nord Stream pipelines last September, though plenty of accusations have since been made. A German publication believes a pro-Ukrainian group is to blame, consisting of six divers who chartered a private yacht. Russia is pointing fingers at the U.S. and says several other nations are helping America cover our tracks. And President Biden is staying mostly silent about it all. Best-selling author Jack Carr, who wrote ‘The Terminal List’ which is now an Amazon show, knows quite a bit about action-filled sabotages like this one. He joins Glenn in this clip, using his expertise to explain why some of these Nord Stream pipeline theories just don’t make much sense...





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D7b9Eb0Au_E