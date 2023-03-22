The Gnostic Worldview: Gnostic Cosmology and the Fall of Sophia

Source: The Vienna Academy of Visionary Art "THE GNOSTIC WORLDVIEW - A Lecture by LAURENCE CARUANA"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJBn6ZKrQKo





A lecture by Laurence Caruana. More information on L. Caruana's books:

https://www.amazon.com/L.-Caruana/e/B00J6ZRFO4?ref=dbs_p_pbk_r00_abau_000000

Biography of the lecturer: https://lcaruana.com/index.php/biography/





More information on The Vienna Academy of Visionary Art:

http://academyofvisionaryart.com

"Located in the heart of Vienna, The Vienna Academy of Visionary Art revives classical techniques of painting while pursuing art as the expression of beauty, spirit and vision. To transmit an in-depth practice of painterly technique, our school follows the established model of the Academy system, while also promoting individual creativity through the pursuit of Visionary Art."





This visual presentation of the Gnostic Worldview is given in three parts:

I. A Scholarly Introduction - Gnosticism in Context (2:19)

II. The Gnostic Myth of the Creation (42:55)

III. The Gnostic Saviour and the Soul Ascent (1:22:30)





Aeon Byte Live 56: Gnostic Cosmology & The Fall of Sophia:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RjDjv_4UO7g