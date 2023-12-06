Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for December 3, 2023

Quo Vadis





Dear children, move away from sin and live turned towards the Paradise for which you were uniquely created.





God is in a hurry and this is the time of grace for you.





Do not throw away the Treasures of God.





You are of the Lord and you must follow and serve only Him.





Your soul is precious to the Lord.





Take care of your spiritual life and do not allow the smoke of the demon to cause spiritual blindness in your lives.





Be men and women of faith and everywhere testify that you are in the world, but ye are not of the world.





You are living in a time worse than the time of the Flood and the moment for your return has come.





Do not cross your arms.





What you have to do, do not leave for tomorrow.





When you feel the weight of the cross, call for Jesus.





In Him is your strength.





Difficult times will come for the righteous.





Pray for the Church.





You will still see horrors in the House of God.





Many will turn away from the truth and embrace what is false.





I suffer for what is coming for you.





Pray!

Pray!

Pray!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave a similar Message to Pedro Regis for May 13, 2023.





That message follows here:





Dear children, pray.





The power of prayer will transform the hardened hearts.





You are walking towards a future in which those chosen to defend the truth will be contaminated.





Only a small number will be with Jesus and through them the true Church of My Jesus will stand firm in the faith.





If humanity welcomed the appeals I made at Fatima, the smoke of the demon would not have entered the Holy Temple of God and humanity would be spiritually healed.





I am your Sorrowful Mother and I know what is coming for you.





Be attentive.





In everything, God in the first place.





Do not be ye discouraged. Ye belong to the Lord and He loves you. Courage!





In the hands, the Holy Rosary and Sacred Scripture; In the heart, love for the truth.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





