Carl Higbie annihilates Joe Biden for his trip to the border

39 views • 03/01/2024

On Thursday's episode of "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" Carl weighs in on former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden visiting different parts of the border in Texas, explains why border patrol agents are fed up with Biden, and more on NEWSMAX.

