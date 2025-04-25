Russia's INSANE Success: British and French Senior Officers Were Blown UP Into Pieces in KHARKIV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On the night of April 24, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched another massive missile attack on military and industrial facilities located on the territory of Ukraine. And judging by the incoming information, this missile attack has become one of the most powerful and massive in the last four months. This time, Russian missiles and kamikaze drones rained down on such Ukrainian regions as Zaporizhia, Vinnytsia, Dnepropetrovsk, Khmelnitsky, Zhytomyr, Kiev, and Kharkiv..............................................................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/