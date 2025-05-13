NFL Games 2025: Global Matchups, Streaming Wars & Croke Park Showdown!

https://newsplusglobe.com/

The 2025 NFL season is going global — and digital. 🌍🏈 In this video, we break down the huge international games coming to Dublin, Berlin, and Madrid, including the historic Steelers matchup at Croke Park. Plus, we dive into the rise of exclusive streaming deals like Peacock’s prime-time Week 17 game, and how it’s reshaping how fans watch football.





🎯 Who will face the Steelers in Ireland?

📺 Which platforms are getting key games this season?

🔥 What does it mean for fans and NFL Sunday Ticket?





Whether you're watching from Philly or Frankfurt, you need this 2025 NFL preview.





👉 Don’t forget to subscribe for full schedule breakdowns, team analysis, and streaming guides all season long!





#NFL2025 #Steelers #CrokePark #PeacockNFL #StreamingWars #NFLSchedule #NFLInternational #Vikings #NFLNews #AmericanFootball #DublinGame #footballnews #football