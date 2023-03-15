Gospel Ministry: Visiting Those In Prison, Clothing The Naked, Feeding The Hungry

Matthew 25:35-46





35 For I was an hungred, and ye gave me meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me in:





36 Naked, and ye clothed me: I was sick, and ye visited me: I was in prison, and ye came unto me.





37 Then shall the righteous answer him, saying, Lord, when saw we thee an hungred, and fed thee? or thirsty, and gave thee drink?





38 When saw we thee a stranger, and took thee in? or naked, and clothed thee?





39 Or when saw we thee sick, or in prison, and came unto thee?





40 And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.





41 Then shall he say also unto them on the left hand, Depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels:





42 For I was an hungred, and ye gave me no meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me no drink:





43 I was a stranger, and ye took me not in: naked, and ye clothed me not: sick, and in prison, and ye visited me not.





44 Then shall they also answer him, saying, Lord, when saw we thee an hungred, or athirst, or a stranger, or naked, or sick, or in prison, and did not minister unto thee?





45 Then shall he answer them, saying, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye did it not to one of the least of these, ye did it not to me.





46 And these shall go away into everlasting punishment: but the righteous into life eternal.





