Gaza humanitarian crisis UN warns risk of famine increasing every day (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-

https://youtu.be/bGZ4Yy-iS9g?si=Ylz8f8p_aqIhwxBh





8 Jan 2024 #HumanRightsWatch #UnitedNations #Gaza

The UN says one in four people in Gaza are starving

And 90% of families in some areas are lucky if they eat once a day.

International agencies accuse Israel of using food as a weapon of war.

Israel has partially blamed UN agencies for the shortfall in food and medicine getting into Gaza.

The UN says that is a baseless lie and accuses Israel of continuously restricting the entry of all supplies including food, water, medicine and fuel.

The UN says in the last week of December, food assistance in Gaza only reached 8% of people in need and now the risk of famine in the Palestinian territory is increasing by the day.





Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford reports on the hunger crisis facing Gaza.





