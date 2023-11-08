Touching Cities with Service with Brett Esslinger

What does it mean to love our neighbours as ourself? It means seeing the needs of the people in front of us and responding with compassion and generosity. It means making the most of opportunities to be a blessing to others as we would want to be blessed ourselves.





Well, there is an amazing church in Edmonton, Alberta, coordinating with businesses and other nonprofits to be a blessing to those around them.





Early in 2023, Saints Church discovered an incredible opportunity to reclaim return items from realtors, and redistribute them to those in need in the community.





Senior Leader, Brett Esslinger is here to share the inspiring story of CityServe YEG stepping up to be an answer that their communities and neighbours need.





I know this testimony will encourage you, and perhaps even inspire you to multiply this brilliant idea in your community as well.





Thanks for joining us.





Please share.





