Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - June 17, 2024

Episode 2304 - Will the bird flu end up being a pandemic? -Can you look at both sides of a story and then make your own conclusions? -Are vegan and artificial foods causing more health risk? -U.S Supreme Court tells ATF they had no right to ban bump stocks. -Is Adobe going to be monitoring all content on your computer? -Judge tries to block title IX. -Why is it so important for kids to have good food and nutrition, as well as not being exposed to things they shouldn’t be? -France is not ok with all these new taxes. -Australia thinks their vaccine rates are too low. -Is AI revolution about to cause some serious problems? -Germany wants to draft for their military, why? -Why don’t they use the technology that Nikola Tesla invented 100 years ago? -Why is AI being used to patrol civilization like cops? -The technology that is shown to us now is so old. High energy excellent show today!

