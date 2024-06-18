Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - June 17, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2304 - Will the bird flu end up being a pandemic? -Can you look at both sides of a story and then make your own conclusions? -Are vegan and artificial foods causing more health risk? -U.S Supreme Court tells ATF they had no right to ban bump stocks. -Is Adobe going to be monitoring all content on your computer? -Judge tries to block title IX. -Why is it so important for kids to have good food and nutrition, as well as not being exposed to things they shouldn’t be? -France is not ok with all these new taxes. -Australia thinks their vaccine rates are too low. -Is AI revolution about to cause some serious problems? -Germany wants to draft for their military, why? -Why don’t they use the technology that Nikola Tesla invented 100 years ago? -Why is AI being used to patrol civilization like cops? -The technology that is shown to us now is so old. High energy excellent show today!