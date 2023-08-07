Happy New Day 7.8.23! Mysterious Stone Spheres

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Visiting the Stone Spheres Park in Bosnia!
Article on Stone Spheres Around the World
http://piramidasunca.ba/eng/latest-news/item/18745-mysterious-stone-balls-around-the-world.html
The Official Bosnian Pyramids website:
Bosnian Pyramids YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/@bosanske.piramide/featured
Enjoy my transformational meditations:
https://insighttimer.com/robertnovak
My website: https://robertnovak.com/