Abused then abandoned, fear followed the two brothers even into their sleep

Pitiful Animal





Nov 20, 2023





The locals found these 2 stray dogs very pitiful

All day they just roamed around and rummaged through the trash cans on the street

They couldn't ignore these dogs so decided to call the rescue team

2 abandoned pitbulls was abusive in São José dos Campos sp on 10th street in Majestic garden

We saw them wandered around digging through pots of people's plants

Not only they were spilling dirty trash on the side of the road

If this situation went on for longer perhaps, they wouldn't be able to take it any longer

At a glance you could see their skin has scabies and they were also malnourished

The people here didn't want them all but at least they didn't abandon them completely

They still called us to help them find someone to adopt them

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=imO4d5CO_M8