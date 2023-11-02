AND NOW FOR THE MICRO-PICTURE ... Chauvinism can get you the death penalty

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/24/us/kim-potter-release-prison-daunte-wright/index.html
https://rumble.com/v3qpt24-tucker-on-x-ep.-32-george-floyd-was-a-lie.html
In this video I
make the incorrect claim that Kimberly Potter (Minnesota police officer)
would not go to jail. She in fact served 16 months in prison.
On the other hand I was correct about our judicial system being an injustice system. Because a female officer was sentenced to 2 years for killing a P.O.C. with a pistol shot, while Derek Chauvin was sentenced to life in prison for "killing" someone who was resisting arrest and had a history of life-threatening drug use.
chauvinism /shō′və-nĭz″əm/
noun
1) Militant devotion to and glorification of one's country; fanatical patriotism.