Dissecting the Sketchy Official 9/11 Narrative and Spirit of the Antichrist - J.B. Hixson

The world is a dangerous and confusing place, and one of the most confusing and deceptive messages of all time is the “official” narrative surrounding the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. J.B. Hixson is the founder and president of NBW Ministries, and has spent many years researching the released information regarding events like 9/11. He is the author of a series of books, one being Spirit of the Antichrist, which delves into the false End Times chatter swirling around us. J.B. dissects the sketchy details surrounding the September 11th attacks, the duplicitous nature of the United States federal government, and answers an important question: are we living in the End Times right now?
TAKEAWAYS
The official story of the 9/11 attacks from our government is one of a “conspiracy” carried out by 19 terrorists
Satan is a murderer who comes to steal, kill, and destroy
The globalists believe they must destroy the United States so they can create something new that doesn’t involve humans
We don’t need any sleeping Christians - we need Christians who are awake, recognize deception, and share truth with others
