US has become ‘dumping ground’ under Joe Biden: Donald Trump

Donald Trump held a rally in Indianola ahead of the Iowa caucuses where he talked about the US southern border crisis and its handling by the Biden administration. “Under Biden, the USA has become a dumping ground to the world,” Mr Trump said during his address. “Biden puts America last, I put America first – our border is so important.” Donald Trump also recited the classic ‘The Snake’ poem which he read as a metaphor for the country’s immigration situation. The former president cancelled three out of four of his in-person campaign events due to extreme weather in Iowa.







