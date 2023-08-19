An AFU Company Attempted To Take the Village - According to the RU Soldiers on sight, most of the AFU KIA are Mercenaries

The Russian Ministry of Defense published a video showing the results, in daytime, of the successful actions of the group of forces along the Dnepr to clear the village of Kazachkaya Lagera in Kherson Oblast. from an AFU company that attempted to take the village. According to the soldiers on sight, most of the AFU KIA are mercenaries.

🐻 We here at DDGeopolitics take claims about loads and loads of mercenaries with a grain of salt. But it is known that the AFU uses mercenaries and at least 4,800 have been killed since the SMO began.