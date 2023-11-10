Ep. 38: Stick A Fork In 1A

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The First Amendment is done.
Douglass Mackey is about to go to prison for mocking Hillary Clinton on the internet.
We talked to him right before his sentencing.
Remember as you watch that this could be you.
Tucker On Xwitter | 9 November 2023
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1722752303843700828