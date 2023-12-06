The Real Authoritarian

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You Should Be Worried
* Big Media continue using the same anti-Trump playbook as they did in 2016.
* The will of the people was subverted.
* We’re not falling for their scare tactics.
* We’re already living under an authoritarian.
* [Bidan] rules like a dictator.
* The DOJ has been politicized and weaponized.
* How far won’t they go to protect Joe?
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (5 December 2023)