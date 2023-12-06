The Real Authoritarian

You Should Be Worried

* Big Media continue using the same anti-Trump playbook as they did in 2016.

* The will of the people was subverted.

* We’re not falling for their scare tactics.

* We’re already living under an authoritarian.

* [Bidan] rules like a dictator.

* The DOJ has been politicized and weaponized.

* How far won’t they go to protect Joe?





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (5 December 2023)

https://youtu.be/VTy6AVbqUzk

