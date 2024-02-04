BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ted Nugent - Stranglehold
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
1
113 views • 02/04/2024

Ted Nugent - Stranglehold "Stranglehold" is a song by American rock musician Ted Nugent, the first track from his self-titled debut 1975 album. The vocals are by Derek St. Holmes. However, the "Sometimes you wanna get higher" verse is sung by Nugent. Nugent admits that the song was co-written by Rob Grange, who received no share.

Keywords
ted nugentstrangleholdsometimes you wanna get higher
