The Importance of Self Defense Awareness
Code Red Defense
130 views • 02/14/2023

Learn Self-Defense

https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/

In this article, we discuss the importance of self defense awareness.

Awareness is one of the most crucial elements of self defense. So, you need to threat it as such.

Sadly, too many crime victims are unaware of their environment and criminals target them very easily because of their lack of awareness. So, make sure you’re not like them and that you’re prepared and ready for the streets.

Complete resource on self defense awareness:

https://www.codereddefense.com/awareness-and-avoidance/

Here’s more info on this topic of self defense:

https://www.codereddefense.com/the-importance-of-awareness-during-a-fight/

Stay safe,

Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

Code Red Defense

https://www.codereddefense.com

self defenseawarenesslearn self defensethe importance of self defense awarenessself defense awarenessstreet awarenesshow to be aware in a fightawareness during a fightstreet self defense awareness
