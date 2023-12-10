BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Credit Markets Can Deteriorate Overnight | Rick Rule -- "Silver will be gold on steroids" ~ Jim Sinclair
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Gold recently made all-time highs. Rick Rule joins us to discuss the positive fundamentals for precious metals and what appears to be set up for a multiyear bull market in precious metals￼. He reminds investors that they should have a long view and not be swayed by daily market movements. He also discusses the need to maintain liquidity due to the high risk of a credit market crisis. With liquidity, investors may be able to get incredible deals if the market crashes.

INTERVIEW TIMELINE:

0:00 Intro

1:39 Gold & silver update

15:07 Franco-Nevada

17:14 Empress Royalty

19:30 Argentina

22:58 Banking system

27:06 Battle Bank

31:12 US national debt

34:09 Preparedness

35:38 Bootcamps

40:22 Rule's offer

42:00 Miles Franklin


hyperinflationinflationmoney printingqtdeflationqehelicopter moneyrick ruleliberty and financecredit crunchdunagun kaiserliquidity tighteningliquidity crunchcredit markets can deteriorate overnight
