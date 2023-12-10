Credit Markets Can Deteriorate Overnight | Rick Rule -- "Silver will be gold on steroids" ~ Jim Sinclair

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gold recently made all-time highs. Rick Rule joins us to discuss the positive fundamentals for precious metals and what appears to be set up for a multiyear bull market in precious metals￼. He reminds investors that they should have a long view and not be swayed by daily market movements. He also discusses the need to maintain liquidity due to the high risk of a credit market crisis. With liquidity, investors may be able to get incredible deals if the market crashes.
Rule Investment Media: https://ruleinvestmentmedia.com
INTERVIEW TIMELINE:
0:00 Intro
1:39 Gold & silver update
15:07 Franco-Nevada
17:14 Empress Royalty
19:30 Argentina
22:58 Banking system
27:06 Battle Bank
31:12 US national debt
34:09 Preparedness
35:38 Bootcamps
40:22 Rule's offer
42:00 Miles Franklin