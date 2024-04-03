Sayed - Sacred Luxor - Arabic Masterclass Part 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sayed Noah talks about the text of the Tombos of King Thutmose I - Khefet-her-nebes district in the west Bank of Luxor and the courtyard of Rameses II in Luxor Temple
This is in Arabic. The English language versions are in production, by the Bases project
The key to this material is the encoding of the rotation of the earth, encoded in the Egyptian artifacts and art