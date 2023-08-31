America is too far gone to save, brace for impact - WARLORDS WILL RULE: Ed Dowd warns about collapsing cities, dollar debt, vax deaths and the macroeconomic demise of western nations

Today we bring you a bombshell interview with Ed Dowd, who issues new warnings about how US cities are on track to collapse into "warlord rule" while western nations implode in a "slow Mad Max" decline that ends in catastrophe.

Yet he also shares sage advice on how we can personally navigate this nightmare with our health and sanity intact. It's about turning inward to focus on self-health and healing, even in a world that has gone insane.