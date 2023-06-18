BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Fed's Hit Pause
The Morgan Report
The Morgan ReportCheckmark Icon
138 views • 06/18/2023

The Fed's Hit Pause | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

After many interest rate hikes, the Federal Reserve has hit pause on increases... for now.

This break from interest rate hikes had been widely expected, coming on the heels of the latest report on consumer prices showing that inflation rose at an annual rate of 4% in May — the lowest annual rate in about two years if you believe what come out of their mouths.

By increasing the federal funds rate for long, the Fed has made it more expensive for banks to borrow money from one another. That has a trickle-down effect that makes borrowing money more expensive for everyone.

The days of borrowing free money are certainly over.

Watch this video on The Fed's Hit Pause, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption The Fed's Hit Pause.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

Keywords
silverfinanceeconomic
