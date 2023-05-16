BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Moms on a Mission | Education | Guest: Havana Clark and Max Woods| Classical Christian Education
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
31 followers
10 views • 05/16/2023

Today we are joined by two amazing high school seniors, Havana Clark and Max Woods.  Havana and Max tell us about their experiences attending Augustine Christian Academy located in Tulsa, OK. They explain the differences between Classical curriculum and other mainstream curriculums being taught in most schools today. Max and Havana give us a summary of their senior thesis and we discuss how a Biblical Worldview has been integrated into their education. We go on to talk about CRT and how to combat these ideologies being encountered by students across the nation. Max and Havana give our audience some great advice on what parents should consider as they make a decision on how and where to educate their K-12 children.


Sponsors:

www.mehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bh-pm.com  - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com  - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.


Links:

www.acatulsa.org 


https://www.amazon.com/Underground-History-American-Education-Investigation/dp/0945700040 


https://www.amazon.com/Abolition-Man-C-S-Lewis/dp/0060652942/ref=sr_1_1?hvadid=580750529993&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9026542&hvnetw=g&hvqmt=e&hvrand=16676868795261818131&hvtargid=kwd-5438310155&hydadcr=22566_13493360&keywords=the+abolition+of+man+lewis&qid=1682701739&sr=8-1 


https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=459766094613335 


https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2013&version=NIV 


www.momsonamission,net


Keywords
educationmomsonamissonhavana clarkmax woods
