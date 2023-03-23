Prepping: Logic militates China has been using Thorium, cold fusion, no-back-EMF motors, HHO, magnetic cures, etc since 1980's. I aim to buy more of these quantum stuff before WW3.

My prepper stockpile includes Thorium and alt energy, therapies, magnet meds, for collapse survival.





A magazine article stated that I was a "modern-day Thomas Edison". Got 5-minutes of CBC Newsworld coverage for co-inventing a 550 MPG-e electric truck that no one has collected an open-bet against. Our Vancouver Gadgeteers has/had videos showing a resistor going colder from 3 Adams motors; multimeters going weird near HHO; and maybe 10 more over-unity type of weirdness. Self-cures by magnets, invisible light. However, That's the past. Many vids are cent sword. Our videos were deleted by formidable overlords. That's why most of us did not want to sell commercially. Yes, there were threats and more than threats. Fortunately Nissan Leaf and Elon's Tesla reframed that pre-2013 landscape. Today, I am thanking Chinese factories, workers, "Thomas Edisons", for selling me unreal gear that the Japanese sold for 5 to 20 times more money prior. China has mastery of subtle-energy manufacture. This is not a just yak yak yak talking head. I"ve got the receipts that are just as shocking as Jim Humble's open-air Thorium nuclear bondfire video. My point is that any non-complainer type of person, i.e. those non infused by the Curse of Murmuring, or clotshot brain fog, can DIY (D-I-Y) impossible energy in our "Back Forty". This is a Brighteon Premium Video trailer.



thorium, coldfusion, magnetic,therapy, chinese, japan,free, energy,tesla,edison,mms,cds,diy,selfhelp,



