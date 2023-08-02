Man Working Out At A Gym Suddenly Drops Dead 💉 (2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid BC
August 2, 2023
Credit: VaccineInjuries.me
Most gyms required vaccine passports during the pandemic. I can’t believe the amount of people dropping dead.
*Someone used their cell phone to record a cctv security screen, that’s why the video moves around.*
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/LCYubeUb6RbT/